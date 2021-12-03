One dead in Soledad shooting

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Soledad Police have confirmed one person is dead following a shooting by Inca and Gabilan Streets on Friday evening.

Police in Soledad and Greenfield were working together to determine if two separate shootings were connected. Police said two suspects involved may have fired shots from their car in Soledad.

A shooting in Greenfield occurred earlier on Friday. Police there surrounded the intersection of Elm Street and 6th Street. Police were looking for a vehicle with similar descriptions in both shootings.

According to police no one was injured in the Greenfield shooting and they cannot confirm yet if the two shootings are connected.

The investigation is ongoing.