Monterey County

AROMAS, CALIF. (KION) There is a closure in effect on San Juan Road near Murphy Road Sunday.

The Calfornia Highway Patrol confirms that a car hit a power pole in the area and downed several power lines just before 10:00 a.m.

PG&E is currently working to fix the problem.

The CHP estimates that the road will be back open sometime between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Sunday night.

The person who crashed into the pole did not sustain any serious injuries.