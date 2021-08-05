Skip to Content
Monterey County
Salinas expects to continue with permits for businesses and outdoor operations

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Some businesses in Salinas might be able to continue having operations outdoors despite the end date.

The City of Salinas initially began warning businesses of personal services, shopping centers, gyms, and others that were expected to end their outdoor operations by August 15th.

However, restaurants, bars, and Covid-19 testing sites are able to continue until December 31st with a permit.

