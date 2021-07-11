One person sustains major injuries in Highway 101 crash

Monterey County

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION) A driver sustained major injuries after crashing into another car on Highway 101 Sunday.

The 23-year-old Salinas resident was driving their Volkswagen Jetta along northbound Highway 101 when they hit the back of a Chevy Tahoe just south of Reese Circle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Salinas resident sustained major injuries and was transported to Natividad Medical Center.

That person was also placed under arrest on suspicion of DUI.