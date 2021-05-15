Woman killed after car struck by on-coming traffic

Monterey County

CARMEL, Calif. (KION) A woman is dead after her stopped car was hit by on-coming traffic Friday night.

The California Highway Patrol says that Northridge residents Stacey Paz and Milton Pineda-Vaceres were involved in a non-injury accident on Carmel Valley Road at Rio Road around 9:30 p.m.

The pair had exited the car and was standing in the roadway when a car traveling eastbound along Carmel Valley Road under what the CHP describes as "cold, cloudy and wet" conditions struck the stopped car from behind, pushing it forward into Paz and Pineda-Vaceres.

Paz was pinned under the vehicle she had exited, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Pineda-Vaceres was transported to Natividad Medical Center and treated for his injuries.

The driver of the car that was traveling eastbound was not arrested.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are thought to have played a role in this crash, though the incident is still under investigation.