FCC program expected to help struggling families pay for internet

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Low-income households could soon be eligible to have their internet service paid for through the Emergency Broadband Benefit program.

The Federal Communications Commission had approved a $3.2 billion plan that would provide a discount of up to $50 per month. A one-time discount of $100 will also be available to purchase a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer.

Families who qualify for the Lifeline program, receive free or reduced lunch and a Federal Pell Grant are eligible.

