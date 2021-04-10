Two dead after car goes into water in Moss Landing

Monterey County

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION) Two people are dead after a car went into the water near the intersection of Dolan Road and Highway 1 Saturday.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Department confirmed that their units responded to the scene after they received the call around 2:30 p.m.

The car has yet to be removed from the water.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

The California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation into the incident, which is still ongoing.

We will update this story as we are able to confirm more information.