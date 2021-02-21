Crews call off search for man swept into water of Moss Landing State Beach

Monterey County

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The search for a man swept out into the ocean at Moss Landing State Beach has been called off for the night.

Crews say they spent hours searching for a man in his 30s who was swept into the water of the beach near the jetty as he was trying to rescue his son who needed help.

North County Fire District personnel say the son was rescued by a bystander as they continued rescue operations.

Crews there are also saying that at sunset they began transitioning into recovery mode as the Monterey County Sheriff's Office dive team took over operations.

North County Fire says they're not sure if the male who was swept into the water was a local.

The sheriff's office dive team is expected to return to continue their search when the sun comes up.