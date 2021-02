Monterey County

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Some Soledad residents say they have been receiving a box of food on their door step and are surprised by the unexpected act of kindness.

According to Hunger in Monterey County, one in three children are affected by food scarcity and 34% cannot afford food.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have a report on the surprise boxes of food tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.