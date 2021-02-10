Monterey County to use 2-1-1 call system for vaccine appointments

Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The United Way and Monterey County have announced they will use their 2-1-1 call system in order to help those without internet access make COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Monterey County United Way CEO, Katy Castagna, made the announcement during Monterey County's health conference meeting Wednesday afternoon.

She says the appointment scheduling help desk would begin helping those without internet access secure appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning the week of February 15.

Castagna says the hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A firm date has not been announced, however Castagna says they hope to have the call center for this service up and running early in the week.

When asked if the 2-1-1 system is able to handle calls for Spanish-speaking residents, Castagna said United Way currently has 10 staffers dedicated to the call system and are hiring 10 people who are being trained to help in the call center. At least half of these staff members are bilingual.

Castagna says the call system will be dependent on the county's current vaccine appointment registration page and availability will depend on whether vaccine administration sites are full or not as indicated by that page.

The county says those who are able to make appointments through a friend/family member with internet access should do so. 2-1-1 is primarily meant for those who do not have a friend/family member who can help out.