CalOSHA investigating work-related death at piping company in Royal Oaks

Monterey County

ROYAL OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- CalOSHA authorities confirm they're investigating how a worker was killed in a work-related incident at the Kristich Monterey Pipe Company.

Officials say the incident happened January 23 and involved an accident involving a cement mixer at the site.

Authorities say a laborer was cleaning the inside of the mixer when the machine started up, causing fatal injuries.

A staff member at the company says they're still in shock over the incident and would not provide further comment.

At this time the deceased individual has not been identified.