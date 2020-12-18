Soledad Correctional Training Facility to install “isolation tents” for inmates to help handle COVID-19 outbreak

Monterey County

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV): Soledad Correctional Training Facility staff are set to install more than 20 "tents" for inmates requiring isolation or quarantine during a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

As of this writing more than 700 inmates and 60 employees are positive for COVID-19 at CTF.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations is responding by installing 26 eight-person tents to house isolation cases this weekend.

CTF will also make use of two gyms, two chapels and two housing units to help those inmates needing to quarantine or isolate as this outbreak continues.

In a statement, CDCR says "the well-being and safety of the incarcerated population and staff within CDCR and CCHCS is our top priority." They add "We are immediately responding to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases at Correctional Training Facility (CTF) with coordinated efforts to increase the frequency of testing, conduct contact tracing and implement isolation and quarantine measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19."

In-person visitation has been suspended since March, according to CDCR, with CTF beginning video visitation on December 19.

CDCR says CTF currently has an Incident Command Post addressing positive COVID-19 cases at the facility since July.

"Additionally, all staff are screened verbally and by temperature check whenever entering institution grounds. All inmates have been provided N95 Masks and are regularly provided cleaning supplies, with additional supplies provided upon request."

Neighboring Salinas Valley State Prison has also seen a spike in cases this month, now reporting 91 inmates are positive for COVID-19. 130+ staff members are also positive.

6 inmates have died of COVID-19 at the CTF while 1 has died at SVSP.