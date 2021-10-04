Flu and Covid shots safe to be given at same time, study finds

Message Max

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

New groundbreaking research shows flu shots are proven safe to get at the same time as certain Covid-19 vaccines.

in the first clinical trial to investigate co-administering the shots in a single appointment, Pfizer or AstraZeneca Covid vaccines have been found safe to get at the same time as the flu shot.

The CDC had previously said flu shots were safe with Covid-19 vaccines and boosters for those who are eligable… and this new study supports the efficacy of getting both jabs at the same time.

While some people experienced more side-effects with certain combinations of both shots… the ailments were mainly mild to moderate.

On the Central Coast, doctors are hoping people will get the flu shot.

"You know we got a bit of free pass last year on flu, but I don't think anybody is really expecting that wil happen 2 years in a row," says Dr. Martha Blum, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Montage Health.

Doctors say there's a number of variables that make this flu season so unpredictable.

"Children are back in school there's a lot more activities going and certainly that allows for those respiratory viruses easily pass in the community, influenza included," says Blum.

At this time there are no plans for CHOMP or Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz to rollout vaccination stations. They're suggesting booking appointments with local pharmacies or through MyTurn.

At Salinas Valley Memorial, they say they recognize the demand they may have for the Covid-19 booster shot.

"We also vaccinated about 40 to 50 thousand of our patient population with Covid-19," says Dr. Mahendra Poudel with Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System.

"We are working again with our public health depart and other stake holders to kick start a booster clinic in one of our local clinics here," says Poudel.

CHOMP, Salinas Valley Memorial, and Domincan Hospitals say they'll be offering third dose booster shots to their healthcare workers.