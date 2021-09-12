What to do if you don’t have recall ballot that was sent in the mail

Message Max

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - The recall election for Governor Gavin Newsom is September 14th and votes are already being cast.

If you haven't received your ballot in the mail or if you can't find the ballot you've received, it's too late to get the ballot re sent. However, the recourse is to go to one of the in-person voting locations across the county.

"There we will give you a replacement ballot that you can choose to vote right then or you can get an envelope and you can take it home and we'll give you a lit of locations where you can drop it in a drop box," says Santa Cruz County Clerk Tricia Webber.

As far as provisional ballots, they will only be used if the county isn't able to determine your eligibility when the ballot being issued at the voting location.

In San Benito county, election officials say people are excited to vote.

"We do have 6 convenient drop boxes located throughout the county in San Benito. They can use any of those drop boxes," says Francisco Diaz, San Benito County Assistant County Clerk and Recorder.

Santa Cruz county will have 6 drop boxes across it's county as well.

Also, because Santa Cruz and San Benito counties have a vote center model, Residents can vote at any of the in-person locations in the county.

In Monterey County, ballots can be dropped off at county drop box, but voting locations for election day are based on your address.

County election websites have more information tailored to your community.

Monterey County: https://www.montereycountyelections.us/

San Benito County: http://sbcvote.us/registrar-of-voters/

Santa Cruz County: https://www.votescount.us/