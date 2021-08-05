CDC issues new temporary eviction moratorium

Message Max

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing a new, "temporary" moratorium on evictions. It's based on the number of Covid-19 cases in a certain area.

Even though the CDC has announced the new eviction moratorium, and rent expert tells KION it's really just a band-aid on the problem.

"Right now the way the moratorium is set up, it's not going to prevent evictions in the long term. Long term evictions are still going to happen," says Brian Carberry with Rent.com and Apartment Guide.

The new temporary extension issued by the CDC will apply to "counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission" of Covid-19 and will last until October 3, 2021.

"More needs to be done both with renters and landlords really to kind of help both out… obviously if landlords aren't able to collect rent, they are unable to pay their mortgages bills anything that they have… and renters aren't able to pay rent they're facing eviction when the moratorium ends," says Carberry.

There are federal programs available to people. Most programs you do have to apply for.

Due to the number of renters, experts say there could be a long wait before hearing back.

"The best thing people can do is really just have conversations with their landlord and come up with some sort of plan to pay back the rent that is owed," says Carberry.

Some recommended options include: creating a payment plan, paying a little bit more each moth, dipping into the security deposit, and even asking friends and family for help.