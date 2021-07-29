Central Coast gears up for Recall Election

Message Max

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - The recall election for Governor Gavin Newsom is September 14th, 2021. For voters across the Central Coast, this election will look similar to last November's.

"[San Benito County is] going to have 4 voting locations spread out around the county and these locations are going to be open to anybody from the county, so you're not going to be assigned a particular location… any voter is going to be able to go to any of our 4 locations," says Francisco Diaz, the San Benito County Assistant County Clerk and Recorder.

The Santa Cruz County Elections Office and the Watsonville City Clerk's Office will be open the 29 days leading up to the election -- from August 16th until September 14th. The vote mobile will also be out those dates.

Then, starting September 11, 2021 through the September 14th, 2021, 17 other locations around the county will be open.

"We're still looking for some locations. I'm still looking for one location over on the west side of Santa Cruz and I'm still looking for a location in the Corralitos area," says Santa Cruz County Clerk Tricia Webber.

Santa Cruz County is also still in the need of poll workers.

"We are asking for more of a commitment. We would love for people to work all 4 days so there's good continuity, knowing the process and getting all the way through it rather than just a half day or one day," says Webber.

San Benito County seems to be at a good place with a high number of volunteers already.

"We haven't struggled to find volunteers, on the contrary, we having an overwhelming amount of people coming forward and volunteering to help out," says Diaz.

In Monterey County, voters will begin receiving an informational mailing as soon as this weekend with what to expect in the upcoming election. All active voters will receive a ballot in the mail.

Voters who need assistance or wish to vote in person will have the opportunity to do so.

Monterey Mounty is currently working to staff the 85 polling places and they're still in need of about 300 poll workers.