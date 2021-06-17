Residents removed from Seaside homeless encampment

Message Max

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) -- Residents of a Seaside encampment are trying to figure out what they're going to do after being kicked out of their temporary location on Wednesday.

They say being relocated is a never ending cycle… and with no place to go this time… it makes the move especially frustrating for them.

"The city is here to help remove this community… to relocate them to nowhere," says Timothy Heavin, a resident of the encampment who has also been voted onto the Continuum of Care Leadership Council in Monterey.

Residents of this Seaside encampment say they've been on Colonial Durham Street in front of the MPC Public Training center parking lot since the city relocated them from Roberts Lake about six months ago.

Last year, many homeless people from Robert Lake were moved to a Seaside location near the old Fort Ord Army, but they were only allowed there for 4 months

Residents were supposed to be removed from the area back on May 5, but due to the pandemic, Seaside City Council voted to push the date to yesterday, June 15. According to the meeting, the developers are supposed to be tearing down structures this summer to continue the planned Campus Town Project, south of the California State University of Monterey Bay.

"This property has been sold and the city needs to repurpose this property," says Seaside Deputy Chief Nick Borges.

Seaside Police say they and the city are helping how they can.

"We're even willing to put people up into a hotel temporarily and the city has even offered to pay for storage for a short period of time to help people get from this location on their feet," says Borges.

"They're willing to pay $425 dollars for either an RV spot or a motel." says Bella Maddox, who is also is a resident of the encampment.

However, that amount of money only goes so far, especially with an RV.

"I'm gunna go to a motel and I'm going to be there for four days that's it," says Maddox.

Residents are hopeful they'll be able to find a place for theirselves and their RVs.

"There's organizations at work here that are trying to come up with solutions for them and provide services… but time is not on our side… we need time," says Heavin.

More time, they say, to get the resources that are so hard to come by.

"Were just now trying to get our feet in the door of the proper channels to go to shelters and get in… but there's waiting lists for everything," says Maddox.

Aside from more time, residents say they want the City Manager and City Council to have an emergency meeting on the issue.

"Well, we would like Craig, the city manager, to keep his promise to relocate us. He said there's nowhere. All this land on Fort Ord… there's no where to put us, it's all sold and I find that kind of different, you know funny. Something strange is going on, there's so much land -- so much land. I know there somewhere they can put us," says Maddox.

KION has reached out to the Seaside City Council and the mayor for comment and have yet to hear back.

Residents say the property next to where they've been staying is allowing them to store their belonging there for free for 90 days.

"We could store our property here… but we can't stay here… what is that saying?" say Heavin.

Residents say they are thankful for local services that have been provided, but they're hoping in the future when re-adapting vulnerable communities it's handled in a proper and effective way.

As for the development slated for that location, the Camp Town Project is expected to construct 1,485 housing units, 250 hotel rooms, 75 youth hostel beds, and 150,000 square feet for retail, dining, and entertainment. The development would extend from 1st to 7 the street between Gigling Road and Lightfire Drive. The project received backlash from the Christian Memorial Community Tabernacle Church back in 2018 when the City also requested them to relocate.