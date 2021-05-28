Pollen allergies are affecting people worse this year, according to local doctors

Message Max

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) -- Many of us deal with allergies as the seasons change… but this year seems to be exceptionally bad for allergy sufferers.

"Without the rains we've had extremely high levels of tree pollen the last few months… making our patients really miserable," says Steven S. Prager, M.D. with Central Coast Allergy & Asthma.

Oak, pine, juniper, ceder, cottonwood and poplar trees are the biggest local culprits for tree pollen.

But as we leave tree pollen season and head into grass and weed season…. there's hardly a break for allergy patients.

Doctors recommend staying indoors especially in the morning when pollen is at it's highest and showering after spending a long time outside.

"When you go out wear your mask everyone's got a mask now and it's social okay to wear outdoors, it's a god reason to do it now, a lot of allergy patients have found relief just wearing their mask," says Prager.

There's also people trying to trick their bodies by consuming local pollen -- through locally sourced honey.

"There is some very intriguing studies that show local honey may help with pollen allergy.. we've had some success in some patients," says Prager.

There are over the counter medicines and nose sprays that can help with the varying severities of allergies. Your local doctor or allergist can help decide which one is best for you.