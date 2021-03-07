Salinas family looking for French Bulldog puppy stolen during Carjacking

Message Max

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) -- A Salinas woman is looking for her baby French Bulldog, which has been missing since a Salinas car jacking last month.

Back on February 11, 2021, the puppies' owner was visiting a mobile home park on Rider Avenue in Salinas. The owner had left teh keys in the ignition while cleaning up a mess created bythe pups in the back seat. According to the victim's mother -- thats when two men approached teh car and began fighting the victim.

"One of the guys stopped fighting and jumped into the driver's seat," says Jaklyn Lopez the victim's mother.

That's when she says the victim began trying to get all the animals out of teh car.

"So they took off, my son saved one puppy in his hands, he saved one," says Lopez.

Another pup reportedly died while the suspects were trying to get away. Momma Frenchie was recovered the next day with the vehicle.

The missing puppy hasn't been found.

Salinas Police say pet thefts don't happen very often at all.

"This case that you were referring to is kind of out of the ordinary, and it's a serious case because it involved a car jacking where somebody actually got hurt," says Miguel Cabrera with Salinas Police Department.

Frenchies have made headlines recently for being stolen, including Lady Gaga's -- where her dog walker was shot in the process. Also, a Bay Area woman's stolen Frenchie was miraculously found in Mexico.

South County Animal Rescue has advice for new pet owners, especially those of full breeds.

"When you do adopt your animal, just to make sure it will be chipped, but to actually go in and register that animal," say Tony Virrueta with South County Animal Rescue.

If you see this puppy, it would be almost three months old at this point or if you recognize the men in the surveillance video, please contact Salinas Police.