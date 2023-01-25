Big Sur Commodity Distribution taking place on Thursday and Friday

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV) Monterey County Officials announced that residents and businesses within the Highway 1 closure between Paul’s Slide and the Polar Star rockslide will have supplies delivered via a helicopter on Thursday and Friday.

The County's Department of Emergency Management is working with Unified Command, Big Sur Fire and

the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol Air Unit to schedule the delivery of the essential goods to those impacted residents.

Here is the schedule of those delivery times.

Thursday Jan. 26- The CHP helicopter operations will lift large

supplies of bottled water and Meals Ready to Eat to be delivered at the Sand Dollar

Day Use Area. That will take place from noon to 2 p.m.

Friday Jan. 27- The helicopter will drop off groceries, medication, pet food and other essential goods. That will also take place from noon to 2 pm at the Sand Dollar Day Use Area.

County officials said the pick up location for residents within the highway closure will be at United States Forest Service Sand Dollar Day Use area. Big Sur Fire will be at the day use area to coordinate the distribution of supplies to residents and businesses.

Officials did say that the Community Association of Big Sur has been working with impacted residents in coordinating grocery orders with the Safeway at the Crossroads Shopping Center in Carmel-by-the-Sea. The association has also been working with the SPCA of Monterey County on delivering livestock and pet needs to impacted residents.

Officials said any food left remaining from those deliveries will be at Pacific Valley School in Big Sur.

All agencies involved are planning for additional commodity air lifts within the next couple of weeks depending on road and weather conditions.