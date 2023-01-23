Skip to Content
Multiple tents and power lines catch on fire, no injuries reported

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): On Monday morning, Salinas Fire said that multiple tents caught on fire in the Chinatown area which will lead to a power shut down.

Firefighters responded to East Lake Street and Bridge Street around 10:30 a.m. When firefighters got were on their way to the scene they learned that four to five tents were on fire and spread to power lines.

Firefighters said no injuries were reported. Our reporter at the scene said that firefighters will be staying at the scene for another hour. PG&E was on the scene and planning to shut off the power lines.

