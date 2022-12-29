Both lanes of Northbound Highway 101 near Chualar reopened after earlier flooding

CHUALAR, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON DEC. 29, 2022 AT 4:12 PM: Caltrans said that both lanes of Northbound Highway 101 in Chualar have been reopened.

The lanes reopened around 3:50 p.m. after there was reported flooding and debris on both lanes of the Highway.

Original Story

Caltrans District 5 announced they have shut down the right lane on Northbound Highway 101 is closed due to water and dirt on the Highway.

The issue is being caused by broken farm levee on private property. There is no estimated timeline on when right lane will reopen.

Officials caution drivers to stay alert as emergency crews are in the area working to resolve the issue.