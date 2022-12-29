At least one killed in late night crash along Victor Street in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police are investigating what they described as a "serious crash" where at least one person died Wednesday night.

It happened at the intersection of Larkin and Victor Street, which is close to Laurelwood Elementary School.

It's unknown if more than one vehicle was involved or if this was a pedestrian-related collision.

No identifying information on the victim or vehicles involved have been provided at this time as police are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story