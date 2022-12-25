Skip to Content
today at 2:06 PM
Published 1:58 PM

One dead in RV fire in Boulder Creek

Cal Fire

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV): Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirmed with KION that one person has died in a RV fire on Lost Valley Road on Sunday morning.

CAL Fire CZU got reports of an RV fire on 1071 Lost Valley Road. Firefighters got to the scene and responded to a fully engulfed RV fire. The fire spread to cars and some vegetation on property but was quickly put out.

Deputies and CAL Fire are still investigating the fire but it is believed to be an accident. The person who died in the fire has not been identified

We are working on getting more details.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

