today at 4:50 AM
Published 4:46 AM

Highway 68 back open after Oakland man hit by car in deadly collision

KION-TV/Victor Guzman

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Highway 68 near the Toro Cafe is back open after a man was struck and killed by a car early Friday morning.

The CHP said the 62-year-old pulled over to the side of the road and for an unknown reason wandered onto the highway.

It was then they were struck and killed by a passing motorist, who the CHP said has cooperated with the investigation.

Portions of Highway 68 were shut down while investigators cleared the scene.

The pedestrian was only described as an Oakland man until investigators can notify family members of his death.

No drugs or alcohol are believed to have played a role in the crash, however the CHP is still trying to determine the mental state of the pedestrian who ended up in the road.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

