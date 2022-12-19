One man dead after crashing through a power pole

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV): A 74-year-old King City man died on Sunday morning after crashing a 1991 Ford Explorer through a PG&E utility pole that was driving eastbound on Bitterwater Road according to CHP King City.

Officers said the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. just west of the San Benito County line.

Officers said the driver was unable to negotiate a right curve and went off the shoulder of the road. The Ford Explorer went down an embankment and rolled over.

The Explorer went through the utility pole and continued through a barbed wire fence.

Officers said the Explorer came to rest on it's wheels facing in a northwest direction.

Officers said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP says that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be suspected in the crash.