One dead in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey confirmed to KION that a 26 year old male from King City has died after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash took place on Friday night.

Officers responded to southbound Highway 101 and south of Teague Avenue around 9:38 p.m. on Friday night. Officers said that 32-year-old Nathaniel Lugo of King City was driving a 2020 Tesla Model 3 at 70 MPH on southbound US-101 and south of Teague Avenue when he struck an unknown object on the left hand lane.

Officers said Lugo pulled his car over to the right hand shoulder and accessed his Tesla onboard video recorder and noticed he struck a pedestrian.

Lugo called 911 immediately and officers reviewed the footage inside the car. The footage showed the 26- year-old pedestrian running towards the vehicle on the left hand lane and was waving his arms erratically.

Officers said the pedestrian took steps towards the center lane and was hit by the Tesla and thrown to the right shoulder. EMS units attempted life-saving measures on the pedestrian but he died from his injuries at the scene.

CHP Monterey did say that Lugo was not suspected to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The crash is still under investigation.