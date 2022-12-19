Hazel Hawkins Hospital issues Warn Act notices to employees in case of closure

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hazel Hawkins Hospital announced on Monday night they have issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, (WARN) act to employees due to a possible closure if the hospital cannot produce funding.

The hospital said that they are working steadily to overcome cash flow challenges as they are seeking private sources of funding and collaborating with local and state leaders.

This comes after the San Benito County Board of Supervisors rejected the hospital's request for $10 million in bridge funding.

Interim Hospital CEO Mary Casillas is still holding out hope they can get the funding.

“We offer many vital health services San Benito County relies upon and are aggressively seeking bridge funding options to maintain those services as we look for a long-term strategic partner,” Casillas said.

County supervisors did agree to advance an early payment of property taxes to the hospital. Hazel Hawkins did request a $3 million bridge loan from the State Treasurer's Financing Authority program.

A hiring freeze is still in place at the hospital and a strategic review of staff positions remain in effect.

The hospital projects if they cannot get the funding they need, they will run out of sufficient cash to continue operations on February 18, 2023.