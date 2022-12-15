Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 1:31 PM

Steph Curry to miss ‘a few weeks’ with shoulder injury.

MGN

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Golden State Warriors two-time league MVP and 2022 Finals MVP Steph Curry is expected to be out "a few weeks" with a left shoulder injury, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Curry suffered the injury in the third quarter during Wednesday night’s 125-119 loss at the Indiana Pacers.

Curry averaged 30 points a game, with nearly seven assists and a 43.4% three-point average in 26 games for the Warriors this season.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content