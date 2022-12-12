Skip to Content
December 12, 2022 7:59 AM
Published 1:22 AM

Highway 9 north of Boulder Creek reopens after fallen tree blocked road

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- CHP-Santa Cruz has reopened a portion of Highway 9 between Redwood Grove and Boulder Creek after a tree fell in the area, blocking the road for people trying to drive through.

The CHP said the tree landed just north of Cresta Drive and as of 4 a.m. Monday was cleared from the area.

CHP's dispatch center also reported power lines down in the area.

Over 700 people lost power in the area as of 1:18 early Monday morning.

No injuries have been reported, according to the CHP.

