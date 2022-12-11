Bob Hoover Academy is ready for takeoff

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Despite the stormy weather outside, there were plenty of smiles at Salinas Airport on Sunday morning.

The Bob Hoover Academy hosted their open house as students gave out tours of the classrooms and flight simulator used during classes. There was plenty of food for visitors to eat and live music.

Salinas native and aviation legend Sean Tucker and his son Eric founded the academy and named it after his mentor in former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot Bob Hoover. According to Tucker, he wanted to expose his love for aviation to communities that otherwise would not see an avenue for this as a career.

"There is a huge future in aviation with all sorts of different jobs and the community does not know about it," Tucker said. "It is so great to see the kids here watch out for each other and facing their fears on their way to getting their private pilot's license."

The academy is for Monterey County high school students who want to get their pilot's or mechanic's liscenses while getting their high school diploma as well.

Families got to see the facility which includes two classrooms, a flight simulator and multiple airplanes that students work and fly on.

The academy is completely free and is open to any student who wants a career in the aviation field.

Aiden Fuller is a high school junior who just recently started at the Academy earlier this summer. Fuller has already logged 30 hours as he is trying to get his pilot's license.

"Aviation was always like a dream," Fuller said. "It was something to do and realistically I did not think I would be capable of so now I am here."

Martin Mendez is an alumni of the program. He joined the Bob Hoover Academy in his senior year of high school. Mendez currently works as a mechanic working on airplanes for FedEx in Oakland.

Mendez said he is grateful for the academy because he does not know where his life would have been without the mentorship of his instructors.

"My senior year I did not know what I really wanted to focus on," Mendez said. "This program pointed me in the right direction and gave me a path to pursue it and turn it into a career."

Mendez is currently working on getting his flight instructor's license so he can come back to Salinas and become a teacher.

There were many teenagers who came out to the open house to potentially join the Academy. Some of those teenagers got to experience being in the cockpit of an airplane for the very first time.

Harbor High sophomore student Andres Mendoza had the open house circled on his calendar after he found out about the open house on the news. His family made the trip from Santa Cruz.

"I was pretty excited to wake up early and come out here," Mendoza said. "I have always wanted to be a pilot and travel to new places and see different cultures."

Mendoza has always been interested in a career in aviation. He has planes in his room and was inspired by both "Top Gun," movies.

Mendoza's mom Rocio Enriquez was excited to learn more about the academy during the open house. She has encouraged her son to explore a career in aviation

"I told him that this is a really good career especially with him speaking English and Spanish," Enriquez said. "I heard him talking about being a pilot since he was a little kid."

Mendoza encourages high school students like him who have a passion for aviation to go for it.

"To all the kids out there who want to join the program I say go for it," Mendoza said. "Try having a flight with a flight instructor and see how it goes and if you get hooked then cool."

Officials say that there are currently 14 students in the academy and still have 10 open spots left. For more information on how to enroll your child in the program click here.