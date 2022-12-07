MST will have new service changes starting on Saturday

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): The Monterey-Salinas Transit announced on Wednesday that several service changes will go into effect as part of their Better Bus Network starting on Saturday Dec. 10.

Here is the complete list of route changes to take place. MST officials did confirm that they will still provide RIDES program passengers with the same curb to curb service without interruption.

Carl Sedoryk who is the general manager of MST said this is the most comprehensive change to the route system in over 25 years..

"We were really going to focus on where the services were needed the most in lower income communities and disadvantaged communities," Sedoryk said. "We went through over a year long process with dozens of community meetings and listening to our riders on what they wanted out of our system"

Sedoryk said that riders wanted faster rider times, more direct routes and service were it is needed the most.

He also shared that MST is lowering the fares to ride the bus as well.

"We are now just going to a flat rate of $2 which provides you with two hours of unlimited travel," Sedoryk said. "We are lowering our pass prices and using our innovative contactless fare payment system which riders can cap their fares per week, day or month."

Here are the list of changes coming to each route.

JAZZ A (Aquarium / Sand City via Hilby): Their is a Minor route modification. Jazz A route will no longer operate through La Salle Avenue and will operate via Ord Grove Avenue to Noche Buena Avenue when departing Sand City Station. JAZZ A and B lines combined service frequency will be every 15 minutes and operate from 6 AM to 10 PM.

JAZZ B (Aquarium / Sand City via Broadway): No route changes.

Line 1 (Pacific Grove via Asilomar): Major route modifications to the line. Lines 1 and 2 will work in conjunction on a new schedule between Monterey and Pacific Grove on Lighthouse Ave. and Asilomar with service from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Line 2 (Pacific Grove via David Ave.): Major route modifications. Lines 1 and 2 will work in conjunction on a new schedule between Monterey and Pacific Grove on Lighthouse Ave. and Asilomar with service from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Line 3: Cancelled.

Line 5 (Carmel Rancho): This a new line. The line will operate between Monterey Transit Plaza and Carmel Rancho from 6 AM to 10 PM.

Line 7 (Ryan Ranch): Another line will debut as well. This line will operate between Monterey Transit Plaza and Ryan Ranch from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Line 8 (CHOMP via MPC): This line will operate between Monterey Transit Plaza and Community Hospital of Monterey Peninsula. Serves MPC, Monterey Courthouse, Del Monte Center, and Glenwood Circle Senior Housing. Operates from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Line 11: This line will be cancelled.

Line 16: This line will also be cancelled.

Line 17 (Sand City – Marina via General Jim Moore): This route will operate along Coe Avenue and General Jim Moore Blvd. A timed transfer is provided on weekends as Line 17 does not operate on weekends. Service operates from 6 AM to 10 PM.

Line 18 (Sand City – Marina via Monterey Road): Major route modifications. This line will no longer serve Monterey Transit Plaza. Will operate from 6 AM to 10 PM.

Line 20 (Salinas – Monterey): No route changes. Will operate from 6 AM to 10 PM.

Line 23 (Salinas – King City): Major route modifications. The line will operate between King City and Salinas Transit Center. The line will no longer serve Hartnell College, and weekend service to Northridge has been discontinued. Will operate from 5 AM to 8 PM.

Line 23X (Salinas - King City Express): Minor route modifications. This line will operate between King City and Salinas Transit Center with 4 trips to King City and 3 trips to the Salinas Transit Center. Extensions to Hartnell College have been discontinued. Will operate from 5 AM to 8 PM.

Line 24 (Carmel Valley): Major route modifications. The line will operate between Carmel Crossroads and Carmel Valley. Service to/from Monterey Transit Plaza is provided on a timed transfer at Carmel Rancho to/from the NEW Line 5. Will operate from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Line 25: Suspended after December 16th

Line 28 (Watsonville via Castroville): No changes. Operates 7 AM to 7 PM.

Line 29 (Watsonville via Prunedale): Major route modifications. The line will operate a new route between Salinas Transit Center and Prunedale Park & Ride, operating via Hwy. 101. Will no longer operate through North Main Street or serve Northridge Mall. Will operate 7 AM to 7 PM.

Line 34 (King City local circulator): This new line will replace King City On Call route and will operate a clockwise loop through King City on a 30-minute frequency from 7 AM to 7 PM. A timed transfer with Line 23 is provided at 3rd St. and Lynn St.

Line 41 (Alisal – Northridge): Moderate route modifications. The route continues to Northridge Mall. Inbound routing will no longer operate via Boronda when leaving Northridge Mall. Lines 41 and 42 will provide a combined 15-minute service between the Salinas Transit Center and East Alisal Street and will operate from 6 AM to 10 PM.

Line 42 (Alisal - Short Turn): Line 42 is the short version of Line 41, operating between the Salinas Transit Center and Garner Ave./ Pacific Ave. Lines 41 and 42 will provide a combined 15-minute service between the Salinas Transit Center and East Alisal Street and will operate from 6 AM to 10 PM.

Line 43 (South Main via SVMH): NEW! This line will operate on South Main Street to Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital every 30 minutes from 6 AM to 9 PM.

Line 44 (Westridge): Major route modifications. This line will only operate as far as Westridge and will no longer serve Northridge Mall. For the time being, service will operate hourly from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Line 45 (Creekbridge): Major route modifications. This line will only operate as far as Creekbridge and will no longer serve East Boronda Road or Northridge Mall. Will operate every 60 minutes from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Line 46 (Natividad): This new line will start operating between the Salinas Transit Center and Natividad Medical Center via Sherwood Drive. For the time being, service will operate hourly from 6 AM to 7 PM.

Line 47: Suspended after December 16th

Line 48 (Northridge via North Main): This new line will operate from Salinas Transit Center to Northridge Mall. Lines 48 and 49 combined service frequency will be every 15 minutes between Salinas Transit Center and North Main Street, from 6 AM to 10 PM. Line 48 terminates at Northridge Mall. Does not operate on weekends.

Line 49 (Santa Rita via North Main): Moderate route modifications. The line will operate from Salinas Transit Center on North Main Street to Russell Road. Lines 48 and 49 combined service frequency will be every 15 minutes between Salinas Transit Center and North Main Street, 6 AM to 10 PM, weekdays. Line 49 will stay on Main Street to Russell Road. Will no longer serve the Salinas Intermodal Transportation Center or Northridge Mall.

Line 61 (Salinas – DOD Clinic via Marina): Minor route modifications. This line will operate directly on South Main Street to Reservation Road, providing NEW service to East Garrison and service into Marina Transit Exchange before continuing to the Marina Dunes and the VA/DOD Clinic. Will operate 7 AM to 7 PM.

Line 84 (King City – Paso Robles): Minor route modifications within King City.

Line 91 (Monterey – Pacific Meadows): Major route modifications. This new route combines current routes 91 and 92. Service will be provided every 2 hours to most major points in Carmel and Monterey from senior housing facilities off Carmel Valley Road. Will operate 8 AM to 6 PM.

Line 92: Cancelled.

Line 93: Cancelled.

Line 94 (Sand City – Carmel): There will be no changes to the route. Will operate from 9 AM to 5 PM.

Line 95 (Williams Ranch – Northridge): Major route modifications. Will operate between Northridge Mall and Williams Ranch neighborhoods via Natividad Hospital on a 90-minute frequency from 8:30 AM to 7 PM.

Line 96 (Salinas Airport Business Ctr via Abbott): This new line will primarily serve Abbott Street, providing service between the Salinas Transit Center and the Airport Business Center, 7 AM to 6 PM. Does not operate on weekends.

Del Rey Oaks Shuttle: This new line will operate a limited number of trips to/from Del Rey Oaks to Monterey Transit Plaza on weekdays during peak hours only. Does not operate on weekends.

Marina OnCall: Cancelled.

King City OnCall: Cancelled. Will be replaced by NEW King City local circulator - Line 34.

Gonzales, Greenfield, and Soledad OnCall: No change.

For more information on these route changes, riders are encouraged to visit their website here.