Wilder Ranch State Park to conduct prescribed burns until December 3rd

Wilder Ranch State Park

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you happen to see smoke in Santa Cruz County throughout the weekend do not be alarmed.

California State Parks announced on Friday afternoon they will continue with prescribed burns at Wilder Ranch State Park. The burns will take place between the Eucalyptus Loop Trail and the Long Meadow Trail.

State park officials are doing prescribed burns to manage healthy and resilient landscapes.

State Parks will burn roughly 200 acres of a variety of forest habitats. The burns are done to help removing duff, leaf litter and fuel buildup to help reduce the risk of wildfires starting.

