Morgan Hill PD having a gun buyback event in December

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION-TV)- Morgan Hill Police will be having a gun buyback event for South Santa Clara County and San Benito County on Saturday Dec. 10 at the Morgan Hill Sports Center on 16500 Condit Road.

Police said that they will be giving cash to people who want to turn in their guns in. They will hand out $100 for handguns, rifles and shotguns. They will also hand out $200 for ghost guns and assault weapons. that will be turned in.

Police said that the firearms have to be functional and limit five firearms per person. They also say no ammunition is allowed.

The guns must be unloaded and transported in the trunk of your car. Residents who participate must remain in the car. Funds are limited to a first come first serve basis until funds run out.