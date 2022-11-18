Monterey County Funeral Assistance Program accepting applications

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- In an effort to help people whose loved ones died of COVID-19, Monterey County offers its Funeral Assistance Program for some much needed funds as families mourn.

Overall the county saw 795 people die as a result of the virus. Two additional COVID-related deaths were listed as recently as November 17, 2022, according to county data.

The program covers up to $9,000 in funeral expenses to families mourning the loss of their loved ones.

It's also retroactive to January 20, 2020, which was when the virus was barely beginning to make an impact globally and on the Central Coast.

A current program, organized by FEMA, also helps people with similar funding but is restricted to U.S. citizens. Monterey County's program helps anyone who lived in the county, so long as there are receipts and paperwork showing the decedent was living in the county at the time of their passing.

"The only difference between the FEMA program and ours is our resources are somewhat limited," said Monterey County Office of Emergency Services staff member Daniel Gonzalez. "We're encouraging people who had these expenses to apply as soon as possible so we can help them."

The number to call and apply is 831-356-3137. That number is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The county has started processing applications as of November 14, 2022.

For more information, click here to visit the county's website.