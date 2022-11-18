A List of Local Food Drives on the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- There are plenty of local organizations helping out families that are in need as the holidays are around the corner

Here are a list of food drives and also where you can go to receive free meals or meal packs. This list will be updated throughout the holiday season.

Monterey County

Food Bank of Monterey County- The Food Bank will Thanksgiving Distributions throughout the Central Coast. Here is a list of where you can get food kits.

Monday Nov. 21- Visit the Our Lady of the Assumption Church on 100 Pajaro Street in Pajaro. They will be handing out pozole kits from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday Nov. 22- The Food Bank will be at four locations throughout Monterey County.

Visit the Soledad Police Department on 236 Main Street from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers will be handing out pozole kits.

If you are in Castroville, head over to Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church as volunteers will pass out pozole kits as well. That time will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Volunteers will also passing pozole kits out in Greenfield. You can get the pozole kits at the Greenfield Memorial Building on 615 El Camino Real. That will take place from 10 to 11 a.m.

If you live in the City of King you can also get a holiday food kit at St John the Baptist Catholic Church on 504 North 3rd Street. That will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday Nov. 23- Volunteers in Salinas will be handing out pozole kits at 250 North Madeira Avenue from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Later in the day you can go to the Vineyard Christian Fellowship Church to pick up a pozole kit from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Kiwanis Club of Monterey, Food Bank for Monterey County and City of Monterey

Recreation Division will be offering a drive thru and walk-up Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Each meal kit will include all of the fixings to prepare your own traditional Thanksgiving meal for a family of 4 or 6-8 people.

You have to make a reservation or appointment to pick up your meal kit between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Dennis the Menace Park in Monterey. For more information click here.

Santa Cruz County

The Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County is doing their annual Holiday Food and Fund Drive 2022. All the funds raised will go to provide food to distribute at partner agency locations throughout the county. To donate money visit here.

They will also have a drive thru food distribution center at Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville. The center will be open on Monday Nov. 21, Monday Dec. 5 and Monday Dec. 19. The food bank will be there distributing food kits from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

San Benito County

The Community Food Bank of San Benito will have the 12 days of Giving from Dec. 1 thru Dec. 12. They will be partnering with the United Way of San Benito County and Intero Foundation. Click here for more information.