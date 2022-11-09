Morey Doner returns to Monterey Bay F.C. on a two year contract extension

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV): The Crisp and Kelp have brought back one of their reliable players in defender Morey Doner as he signed a two-year contract extension, the club announced on Wednesday morning.

Doner was an ironman for the Union as he played in all 34 games. The Collingwood, Ontario native tied a team high with five assists and had one goal. He also had 49 tackles and 11 blocks defensively.

Monterey Bay F.C.'s Sporting Director and Head Coach Frank Yallop was pleased that he could bring back a defensive stalwart that kept the Union in playoff contention during their inaugural season.

“To have him here for the next couple of years is really important for the club and the fans. I’m really happy that we managed to get it done," Yallop said.

Doner was excited to get the extension done and said last season was one that he will remember for the rest of his career.

"The first time I stepped foot here I knew it was a place where I could see myself for a long time. It’s the happiest I’ve been in my career, so for me it was a no-brainer,” Doner said.