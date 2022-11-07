Polling Places throughout the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Election Day is almost here and we have you covered on where you can cast your ballots throughout the Central Coast.

There will be many polling places where citizens can cast their ballots on Election Day. All polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monterey County

For a list of polling places to vote at click here. You can also check the nearest one to your address by clicking here. They will have a voting information guide as well. You can also cast your ballot at the Monterey County Elections Department in Salinas. Their address is 1441 Schilling Place in Salinas

Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County will also have various polling places throughout the county. They will also have two pop up voting locations on Election Night as well. Those two are

Pacific Elementary School in Davenport- 50 Ocean Street

C.T. English Middle School in Los Gatos- 23800 Summit Road

You can also vote at the Santa Cruz County Elections Office at 701 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz, CA

For more info on polling places in the County visit here. The Elections Department also has live cameras inside their building to see your ballots being processed in real time.

San Benito County

Besides the ballot drop off boxes, here are the four main voting centers.

San Juan Bautista Community Center, 10 San Jose Street in San Juan Bautista

California National Guard Armory, 2302 San Felipe Road in Hollister

St. Benedict Catholic Church, 1200 Fairview Road in Hollister

San Benito County Elections Department, 440 Fifth Street. in Hollister

If you plan on voting in person and want to see the wait times click here.