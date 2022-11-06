Skip to Content
One dead in single vehicle crash in King City

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey that a male victim has died in a single vehicle crash that occurred on Lewis Creek Road and southbound Highway 25 on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at 10:50 a.m. when they saw a grey Nissan Versa crash through a barbed wire fence. The male driver was airlifted to a hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

CHP does believe the driver had a hard time making the right hand turn onto Southbound Highway 25 which led the car to go airborne and into a barbed wire fence.

The male driver was the only person inside the vehicle according to officers.

