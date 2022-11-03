Skip to Content
Suspect detained in connection to Ward Fire investigation in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire that started late Wednesday in Goleta.

The fire has burned about an acre but evacuation warnings are in place for More Ranch Road should it become larger.

As it stands the fire is burning between Ward Drive and the Gas Plant.

County fire crews are the scene said a suspect is detained in connection to the fire.

Strong winds are fueling the fire, pushing them into nearby eucalyptus trees.

This is a developing story

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

