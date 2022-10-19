Wrong way DUI driver found guilty of second degree murder.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced on Tuesday evening that Baltazar Donato, 28, of Greenfield was found guilty of second-degree murder.

The jury also found Donato guilty of additional counts of Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Injury, Driving Under the Influence with a Blood Alcohol Level of .08 percent causing injury, and Driving on a Suspended License.

According to Pacioni, Donato had two previous DUI convictions, one in Monterey County in 2012 and in Idaho in 2018.

On Feb. 2, 2021, Donato was driving the wrong way on southbound Highway 101 in the San Ardo area when he crashed head-on into a vehicle killing 23-year-old Sabrina Lecce. Lecce was pronounced dead at the scene and her passenger sustained a shoulder injury.

A blood test showed that Donato's blood alcohol was at .19 % which is two times over the legal limit.

Pacioni said at the time of the crash, Donato was driving at 87 miles per hour and failed to brake to avoid the collision.

Donato will be sentenced on Nov. 30. He is facing a sentence of 15 years to life.