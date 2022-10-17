Paul Flores found guilty in Kristin Smart murder trial, Ruben found not guilty of accessory to murder

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Paul Flores has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart, according to our reporter on the scene.

Paul's father, Ruben Flores, was found not guilty of accessory to murder charge.

Paul Flores will be sentenced in December and faces 25 years to life. The family of smart is expected to release a statement.

BREAKING: The juries in the case of People v. Flores have both returned with their verdicts.

We will be going live with a press conference at 4 PM in the Monterey County Courthouse where Sheriff Ian Parkinson will discuss the verdicts along with DA Dan Dow and the Smart family. — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) October 18, 2022

This is a developing story.

Paul Flores jury reaches verdict in Kristin Smart trial

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): KION has received tips that a verdict has been reached in the Paul Flores murder trial. A verdict is expected to be read this afternoon.

The verdict is expected to be read at 1:30 p.m. at the Superior Court of California, County of Monterey in Salinas.

Ruben Flores', Paul's father, verdict was reached Monday. Paul Flores is accused of murdering former Cal Poly student Kristin Smart in May 1996 and his father is being accused of accessory.

Ruben Flores jury reaches verdict in Kristin Smart trial

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): The jury for Ruben Flores, whose son is accused of killing former Cal Poly student Kristin Smart in May 1996 and who is being charged as an accessory to the crime, has reached a verdict according to KEYT.

The court will not announce the jury's decision until the decision for Paul Flores, Ruben's son, has also reached a verdict.

Both cases were tried simultaneously but each defendant has their own jury. Ruben Flores' jury had to restart deliberations days in after a juror was dismissed on Thursday for talking about the case with his priest, but handed down its decision on Monday.

Paul Flores was accused of killing Smart because he was reportedly the last one to see her alive after an off-campus party that spring.