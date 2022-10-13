Skip to Content
Salinas Fire gets new CPR technology

Salinas Fire

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Salinas Fire put the Lucas Device in service on Thursday afternoon.

The device is a backpacked sized CPR technology design for better patient outcomes. The device is placed around the chest of a patient in need for CPR and uses a plunger like motion to provide chest compressions to the patient.

Salinas Fire Captain Ryan Alexander shared that the device allows the department to provide the best quality service to the community.

"This device allows CPR to be conducted in situations where compressions are nearly impossible or have a risk of being stopped when maneuvering tight corners or stairs," Alexander said.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

