Highway 9 Between Paradise Park and Glengary Road Set to Close on Tuesday and Wednesday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Drivers will encounter some traffic delays on Highway 9 on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Caltrans announced Highway 9 between the entrance to Paradise Park and Glengarry Road will be closed from 8:30 am to 4 pm. on Tuesday Oct. 11 and Wednesday Oct. 12.

The closure is due to crews striping and repainting the area where tree removal work was done on the road last week.

Caltrans did share that an alternate route will be available during the road closure. The detour will be at available via Graham Hill Road, which runs just east of Highway 9, and which will allow travelers to cover the distance between Santa Cruz and Felton.

CHP will be helping with traffic control. Travelers can expect delays up to 10 minutes according to Caltrans.