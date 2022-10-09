Salinas Police investigating deadly shooting at large party

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police are looking for a suspect or suspects involved in a shooting that left a male victim killed early Sunday morning.

Police said they were responding to reports of a large party on the 1300 block of San Ysidro Way just after 1 a.m.

The initial call was followed by reports of shots being fired in the same location.

When officers got to the scene they found a male victim who was shot multiple times.

The male, whose age is between 17 and 20 years old, died of their injuries.

Police are still working to identify the victim and are also asking for witnesses to the shooting to step forward.

Investigators said multiple people at the party escaped in cars after the shots were fired prior to police getting there.

If you have any information on the shooting, police ask that you contact Detective John Richardson at 831-758-7478. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also call the Salinas Police Department anonymous tip line at 831-775-4222.