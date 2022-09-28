Skip to Content
Monterey Bay F.C. reschedules last home game due to Hurricane Ian

Monterey Bay F.C.

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey Bay F.C. will have their last home game of their inaugural season, but it will not take place on Saturday night.

The Union (12-15-4, 40 points) pushed back their game against the Tampa Bay Rowdies (16-7-7, 55 points) on Sunday night due to travel issues stemming from Hurricane Ian.

According to the club, ticket holders on the original date will have their tickets honored for the new date. The game is almost sold out at Cardinale Stadium.

If fans need any help with their tickets, they are asked to contact the Monterey Bay F.C. box office. 

