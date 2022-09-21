Skip to Content
today at 4:04 PM
Published 3:30 PM

Man arrested trying to cash fake checks in Watsonville

Watsonville PD

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): On Thursday afternoon, Watsonville PD made an arrest of a 30-year-old man who was trying to cash fake checks.

Juan Morales was trying to cash fake checks at the Ortiz Store and Deli on East Beach Street. According to Watsonville PD, witnesses saw Morales trying to cash the checks inside the store.

Officers responded to the scene and tried to talk to Morales. Morales took off and ran towards Alexander and Union Streets with officers running after him.

Police said during the chase that Morales tossed a loaded handgun. Officers caught Morales on the 400 block of Union Street.

Morales was found to have a large amount of ammo in his possession when he was arrested. He was also found to have a pipe for methamphetamine use, and crystal meth in his pockets.

He was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on several felony firearm charges, possession of methamphetamine, check fraud and burglary. Morales did have an outstanding felony warrant from Santa Barbara County.

Officers believe that Morales may have been connected to a group that commits check fraud.

If anybody has additional information, they are asked to call Watsonville PD.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

