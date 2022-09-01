Skip to Content
CHP: Northbound 101 off-ramp closed at Crazy Horse because of “person on ledge”

CalTrans

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The California Highway Patrol has the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp shut down at Crazy Horse Canyon Road because of a "person on a ledge."

The CHP said they have officers out there trying to talk the person away from the ledge.

Caltrans cameras show officers setting up traffic cones to close the off-ramp.

While viewing the feed, KION staff noticed some cars were attempting to drive around these cones to exit the highway.

The CHP said the northbound ramp to get onto the highway is still open at this time.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

