Thieves take over $200 from Jr. Giants Program

SOLEDAD, CALIF- (KION TV): The Soledad-Mission Recreation District confirmed to KION that they were robbed last weekend after thieves got away with $150 to $250 in a cash box being used for the Jr. Giants Snack Bar.

On Aug. 6, the rec center pool alarm was triggered around 2:45 a.m. The next day, employees discovered damage to the glass doors that led into the main pool. They also found the metal office door was damaged due to thieves using a crowbar to access the cash box office.

Staff believes the thieves were able to access the building by hopping the side fence near the wading pool.

Staff members shared that the pool was closed over the weekend to clean up the damage to the glass doors and making sure glass did not end up in the wading or regular pool. They also had to cancel a pool rental on Sunday and fall swim lessons on Monday. They have reported the incident to Soledad PD.

The pool has reopened for normal swimming activities. The wading pool is still closed as they are beginning repairs to the broken glass doors.