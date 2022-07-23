23-year-old in serious condition after overnight shooting in downtown Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Salinas that left a 23-year-old man in serious condition early Saturday morning.

Police said they were responding to reports of a large fight around 1:55 a.m. in the 200 block of Main Street.

When they arrived, multiple people were leaving the area and there were reports of shots fired.

It wasn't until later that a shooting victim showed up at a local hospital seeking treatment.

Police said that victim is in serious condition and investigators don't have information on a suspect and have limited information on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone who was in the downtown Salinas area around that time is asked to call Salinas Police Investigations at 831-758-7226. You can choose to remain anonymous by calling the tip-line at 831-755-4222